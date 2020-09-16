1/1
Patricia Lamb Jarvis
Patricia Lamb Jarvis

Asheville - Patricia Lamb Jarvis, age 78, of Asheville, North Carolina, went home to her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020.

Pat was born to Violet Ramsey Lamb and Loyd Perry Lamb on June 21, 1942, in Paint Rock, NC. She was a native of Madison County. She graduated from Hot Springs High School, then worked with Square D. Pat was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She valued her church, and valued her family.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Wayne Jarvis; a son, Mitchell Wayne Jarvis; and a brother, Hugh Donald Lamb.

Surviving her is her son, Darren Keith Jarvis; siblings Nancy Lamb and Gregory Lamb; grandchildren Daniel Jarvis, Hannah Jarvis, Derrick Jarvis, and Darra Jarvis; great-grandson Liam Jarvis; and her daughter-in-law Janet Harwell Jarvis.

A service will be held in Pat's honor at two o'clock the afternoon of Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, Asheville, NC. Pastor Allen Rash will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
