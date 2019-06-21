|
|
Patricia M. Head (Rucker)
Naples, FL - Patricia M. Head (Rucker), of Naples, FL formerly of Asheville, NC passed away on the 23rd of January 2019. She was 73.
Mrs. Head was born July 27, 1945 in Asheville, NC to William and Marguerite Mewborne. She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in 1963 before attending the University of Tampa. Mrs. Head moved to Naples in 1968.
Mrs. Head was a prominent realtor in Naples for over 30 years before retiring. During that time she was a staunch supporter of Naples PAL football, Greater Naples Little League Baseball, and Naples High School Athletic booster programs. After retiring Mrs. Head was an avid volunteer giving back to the Naples community at the Neighborhood Health Clinic on Goodlette Road.
Mrs. Head loved to spend her time with family and friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Head is survived by: three sons, Michael Rucker, Brian Rucker, Naples FL, Jeffrey and Amber Rucker of Williamsburg, VA., two sisters, Max and Rebecca Holcher, Naples, FL, Janice Mewborne, Hendersonville, NC, three grandchildren Victoria Rucker, Port Charlotte, FL, Cole Rucker, Tallahassee, FL, Jordan Rucker, Naples, FL and one great-grandchild Sterling Otero.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Mewborne.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4pm on Sunday the 30th of June 2019 at Capital Club of Asheville located at 82 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC. Food and drinks provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice at 1095 Whippoorwill LN, Naples, FL 34105.
