Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Harvick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McCall (Patsy) Harvick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McCall (Patsy) Harvick Obituary
Patricia (Patsy) McCall Harvick

Woodfin - Patricia (Patsy) McCall Harvick, age 79, died on November 28, 2019 in Woodfin, NC. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Cowan of Arvada, CO (wife Julia and children Katelyn and Ethan) and Timothy Cowan of Peoria, IL (wife Virginia and son Ryan). Patricia is also survived by her brothers, Gene McCall and his wife Mickie Dean McCall of Fairview, and Tony McCall and his wife Barbara of Nashville, TN; and two nephews Patrick McCall and Todd McCall. Patricia (Patsy) was born on October 20, 1940 in Bridgton, NJ to her parents Jay B. and Hattie Faye McCall. She graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in English Literature. She worked most of her career in the rail logistics industry in the Atlanta, GA area, eventually leading an entire office staff. She enjoyed gardening, gourmet cooking and was an avid student of both of history and nutrition. Patsy found great enjoyment with pet dogs over the years (Mandy, Mia, Peaches, & Charlie), and had an intense passion for reading and keeping abreast of current events. She will always be remembered for her intelligence, independence, sincerity and a desire to be a life-long learner.

She will be cremated and interred near her parents in Balsam Grove, NC at a date to be announced in the future. PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com is where condolences can be left. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Cowan, McCall and Harvick families.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now