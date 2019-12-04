|
|
Patricia (Patsy) McCall Harvick
Woodfin - Patricia (Patsy) McCall Harvick, age 79, died on November 28, 2019 in Woodfin, NC. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Cowan of Arvada, CO (wife Julia and children Katelyn and Ethan) and Timothy Cowan of Peoria, IL (wife Virginia and son Ryan). Patricia is also survived by her brothers, Gene McCall and his wife Mickie Dean McCall of Fairview, and Tony McCall and his wife Barbara of Nashville, TN; and two nephews Patrick McCall and Todd McCall. Patricia (Patsy) was born on October 20, 1940 in Bridgton, NJ to her parents Jay B. and Hattie Faye McCall. She graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in English Literature. She worked most of her career in the rail logistics industry in the Atlanta, GA area, eventually leading an entire office staff. She enjoyed gardening, gourmet cooking and was an avid student of both of history and nutrition. Patsy found great enjoyment with pet dogs over the years (Mandy, Mia, Peaches, & Charlie), and had an intense passion for reading and keeping abreast of current events. She will always be remembered for her intelligence, independence, sincerity and a desire to be a life-long learner.
She will be cremated and interred near her parents in Balsam Grove, NC at a date to be announced in the future. PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com is where condolences can be left. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Cowan, McCall and Harvick families.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019