Patricia "Pat" McDougle OsteenBlack Mountain - Patricia "Pat" McDougle Osteen, 89, of Black Mountain went to her heavenly home on August 7, 2020 after an extended illness. Pat was the daughter of Dwain Osborne McDougle and Janie Beth Seawright McDougle. She was born September 22, 1930 in Asheville, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis "Ossie" Osteen.Pat is survived by her brother, Don Lee McDougle (Mary) of Lebanon, TN; daughters, Vickie Osteen of Boone and Sherry Beth Osteen of Black Mountain; sons, Edward Keith Osteen (Kaye) of Old Fort and Jed Douglas Osteen (Sherry) of Black Mountain; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Pat was a graduate of Black Mountain High School where she played basketball and attended Montreat College and High Point College. She taught preschoolers at Billie Gregory's Sunshine School and later was a dental assistant for Dr. E. Keith Brake in Black Mountain. She was a member of Black Mountain United Methodist Church.After retirement, Pat volunteered for the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Black Mountain Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. She loved hiking, exercise class with her friends at the Lakeview Center, watching sports, attending the ballgames of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, festivals and events around town, the Welcome Table, feeding and watching birds, and time with her family…especially around her pool in the backyard.The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Givens Highland Farms for their genuine love and wonderful care of Pat, as well as their thoughtfulness and attentiveness to our family.Pat's family will celebrate her life at a private ceremony with burial at Mountain View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to honor the memory of Pat with a card of appreciation to the staff of Givens Highland Farms or send a donation to the Blue Ridge Parkway."In the bulb, there is a flower; in the seed, an apple tree; In cocoons, a hidden promise; butterflies will soon be free; In the cold and snow of winter, there's a spring that waits to be, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see." Natalie Sleeth (c. 1986 Hope Publishing)Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.