Patricia "Pat" Miller
Flat Rock - Patricia "Pat" Ann Morrow Miller, 78, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Pat was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late William Frank Morrow and Bessie Mae Parris Morrow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Miller.
Pat was full of life and she loved her family deeply. She attended Mud Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Chris Miller and his wife, Theresa Miller; three sisters, Martha Hensley, Jean Barnwell and Sandy Coston; two grandchildren, Athaliah Miller and Christopher Colton Miller and two great grandchildren, Katie and Kenzie Miller.
Private services will be held and Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.