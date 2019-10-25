Services
Patricia Moody Riva


1943 - 2019
Patricia Moody Riva Obituary
Patricia Moody Riva

Asheville - Patricia Moody Riva, of East Asheville, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 24, 2019.

She was born in Charleroi, PA on March 23, 1943 to the late John and Mary Everly Moody.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Harry A. Riva; daughters, Tracy Riva, Wendy Young (Joseph), Sharon Reid (Trent), Melissa Gaston (Caleb); one son, Harry Riva, Jr.; grandchildren, David Malek (Kristen), Theresa Malek Popiela (Timothy), Jessica Tran (Kenneth), Jonathon Maj, Paul Maj, Rebecca Schaneberger, Tanner and Maci Reid, Owen, Jacob and Sadie Young, Isaiah and Avalyn Gaston and six great-grandchildren.

Her family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road (856 Tunnel Road in Asheville) with the family sharing brief remarks from 6:45 until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.

To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Patricia's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
