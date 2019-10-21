|
Patricia Mundy Ratliffe
Patricia Mundy Ratliffe, 71, passed away peacefully in Hospice in Rockledge, Florida, on October 20, 2019, after a long battle against cancer. She was the only daughter of the late Richard Harry Mundy and Eleanor O'Donnell Starnes of Barnardsville, North Carolina, and Viera, Florida, and the first grandchild of the late Edward and Mae O'Donnell of Barnardsville and the late Roy A. and Pearl Mundy, also of Barnardsville. She graduated from North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, North Carolina, and attended college in Oklahoma and Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother, Denny Mundy, and her stepmother, Jean Mundy. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Timothy Ratliffe of Viera, Florida, her mother, Eleanor Starnes, and her stepdaughter, Tamra Ratliffe. There will be a private memorial service held at some date in the future.
