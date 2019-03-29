Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Marshall - Patricia Ann Soles Payne "Nanny", 60, of Marshall, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Leo and Lessie Phillips Soles. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Wingate and Roger Soles.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 43 years, Douglas Payne; sons, Douglas R. Payne (Hannah) and Leo Payne (Matt); daughters, Amanda Talton (Daryl) and Angie Rice (Jose); sisters, Geraldine Ward, Louise Todd, Louvenia Yarbough, Brenda Cox, Carol Fowler, Willa Dean McPherson, Gail Soles, Clara Carteret, Dorothy and Rebecca Soles; brother, Ronnie Soles; grandchildren, Harley Fowler, Brannan Jernigan (Savannah), Allie Rice, Zackery Talton, Peyton Payne, Joshua Talton, Dalton Elkins, Kimberly and Cheyenne Talton, Charity Soles and Josh Rabon; and great granddaughter, Chloe Fowler.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Payne-Soles Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
