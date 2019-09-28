|
|
Patricia Sluder
Leicester - On September 26, Patricia Sluder, age 79, of Leicester, went home to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side.
Patricia was born August 9, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Norman and Frances Parham. She was a resident of the Leicester Community for most of her life. She retired from Buncombe County Schools with service as a bus driver and child nutrition staff at Leicester Elementary School. After retirement, as her health would allow, she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her husband and family.
Patricia was a long-term member of Newfound Baptist Church, where prior to her illness she was involved in the Ruth Sunday School class and several committees. She loved her church family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mick Parham, and sisters, Joyce Gale and Norma Dale.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Sluder. He has been a loving and faithful husband and caregiver during her illness. She is also survived by her daughters, Joyce Case and husband Matt, and Doris Sellers and husband Tony; two grandchildren, Meghan and Jake; and two great-grandchildren, David and Luke. She loved having her family around and especially enjoyed visits with her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Newfound Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Baptist Church cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her nurse Pam Seymour and the other Care Partners Hospice Care staff for loving and taking such good care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newfound Baptist Church, PO Box 6, Leicester, NC 28748 or Care Partners Hospice WNC Bridge Foundation, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 28, 2019