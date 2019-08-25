Resources
Patricia Tabor Weiss Zalesky

Patricia Tabor Weiss Zalesky Obituary
Patricia Tabor Weiss Zalesky

Anderson - Patricia Tabor Weiss Zalesky, age 81, passed away on July 28, 2019.

She is survived by her children and their partners, Kimberly Weiss and Pete Womack of Louisville, KY, Margret Weiss and Rick Ferron of Clemmons, NC, Richard Weiss, Jr., of Greenville, SC, and Charles and Tracy Weiss of Anderson, SC, as well as grandchildren Kathryn Womack, Michael Womack, and Wren Weiss.

A short memorial service was held by New Covenant Church at the Legacy of Anderson on Saturday, August, 10. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Patty Tabor to Hospice of the Upstate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019
