Patricia "Trisha" Warren
Mills River - Patricia "Trisha" Pressley Warren, of Mills River, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Born June 17, 1960, she was the daughter of Sadie Pressley and of the late Bob Pressley and his late wife, Doris. Trisha was a 1978 graduate of Enka High School and earned her Masters degree in loving people and life.
Trisha is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 40 years, Tony; two daughters, Tonya (Mike) and Tina (Jacob); her two grandsons, who were her pride and joy, Benjamin and Thomas; four brothers, Charley (Alison), Mike (Peggy), Robert (Gina) and Ken (Sonia); nieces and nephews, Tammy, Amy, Shelby, McKenzie, Coleman, Kaleb and all of their beautiful kids; mother and father in law, the late Jane and Norman Warren; sister in law, Regina and her son, Lee; special friends, the late Thelma Jackson, Aunt Helen, Beverly, Angie, Lisa and Vanette and so many more friends and extended family that it's unbelievable.
Trisha was the best wife, mother and cook in the whole world. She loved to dance, shoot pool, listen to Elvis and Meatloaf, enjoyed yard sales, her whatnots, flowers, going to the lake and watching races. She was very proud of her father's, brother's and husband's racing careers.
At Trisha's request, her service will be private, but there will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date, close to her 60th birthday in June.
In lieu of flowers, her family graciously asks that memorial donations be made to either () or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Her family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who helped Trisha, especially the special staff at the Elizabeth House.
Her family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who helped Trisha, especially the special staff at the Elizabeth House.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 11, 2019