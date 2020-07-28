1/1
Patrick Emory
Patrick Emory

Weaverville -

Patrick Keith Emory, 63, of Weaverville, passed away July 27, 2020. Patrick is the son of Catherine Whitt Emory and the late Bill Emory. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd Emory.

He is survived by his daughter, Kellie Slagle (Gary); son, Christopher Emory (Melissa); sister, Debbie Morris (Robin); brothers, Steve Emory (Judy) and Warren Emory; grandchildren, Trenton, Cameron, Devon, Kailey, Sabrina, Nathaniel; great granddaughter, Emberlynn; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Philip Emory will officiate. Burial will follow at Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralsevice.org






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
