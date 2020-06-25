Patrick Huggins
Patrick Huggins

Patrick Huggins passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 1:00-5:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 and from 9:00 am-3:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 also in the chapel. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and abide by social distancing protocol. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
