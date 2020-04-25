|
Patrick Shaw Cable, Ph.D.
Roanoke - Patrick Shaw Cable, Ph.D., most recently of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on April 13, at the age of 53.
Patrick was born in Asheville in 1966. He graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School in 1984. He pursued an education in art history and received the Doctor of Philosophy in Art History from The Case Western Reserve University in the year 2000. During his career he held curator positions at the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Art Gallery of Hamilton in Hamilton, Ontario, and the El Paso Museum of Art. At the time of his passing, he was the Chief Curator and Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia.
Those who knew him best will remember him for the standard of excellence he brought to his work, his impressive and wide-ranging intellect, his exceptionally well-developed sense of humor, and his unflagging kindness and acceptance of everyone who came his way.
Patrick spoke French fluently and was an admirer of the Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi: "Seigneur, faites de moi un instrument de votre paix. Là où il y a de la haine, que je mette l'amour. Là où il y a l'offense, que je mette le pardon. Là où il y a la discorde, que je mette l'union. Là où il y a l'erreur, que je mette la vérité. Là où il y a le doute, que je mette la foi. Là où il y a le désespoir, que je mette l'espérance. Là où il y a les ténèbres, que je mette votre lumière. Là où il y a la tristesse, que je mette la joie. Ô Maître, que je ne cherche pas tant à être consolé qu'à consoler, à être compris qu'à comprendre, à être aimé qu'à aimer, car c'est en donnant qu'on reçoit, c'est en s'oubliant qu'on trouve, c'est en pardonnant qu'on est pardonné, c'est en mourant qu'on ressuscite à l'éternelle vie." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prayer_of_Saint_Francis, with English translation)
Articles written in celebration of his life and mourning of his passing have been published in the Roanoke Times newspaper and on the Taubman Museum Website (https://www.roanoke.com/news/local/taubman-curator-inspired-with-knowledge- and-friendship/article_8fbe8135-65f5-51ac-b510-a22f8d9c7dda.html and https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/news).
He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Shaw Cable in 2002. He is survived by his father Clyde Cable, stepmother Mary Evelyn Cable and sister Laura Cable of Asheville, and his brother Sam Cable of Burke, Virginia.
A public memorial service will be scheduled when current state restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020