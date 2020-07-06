Patsy A. Fox
Weaverville - Patsy Ann Wallin Fox, 88, of Weaverville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Patsy was born September 17, 1931 in Madison County to her late parents Maco and Jane Fender Wallin. She was a homemaker and member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother and mother in-law, she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fox, son, Carl Junior Fox, sister, Imogene Gentry, and brother, Raymond "Buddy" Wallin.
Left to cherish her memory are two children, Mary Ann Griffin (Larry) and Kenneth Fox; four grandchildren: Jeremy, Aaron, Travis and Diane Fox; and two great grandchildren, Kymbria and Ezekiel Fox.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Madison Funeral Services. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com
