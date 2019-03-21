Services
Yancey Funeral Services
378 Charlie Brown Road
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-678-9962
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Prices Creek - Patsy June Wooddy, age 81, of the Prices Creek Community, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Wagner, OK, she was a daughter of the late George and Nellie Simeroth and wife of the late Douglas Wooddy, Jr. who passed away in 2018. Patsy enjoyed antiquing and volunteering for the Yancey County Humane Society.

Surviving is her son, Kennon Lewis (Julia Payne) of Metairie, LA; sister-in-law, Shannon Waller of Chattanooga, TN; a brother-in-law, Charles Wooddy of Rock Hill, SC and special friends, Eddie and Carol. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd in Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Rev. Donnie Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hunter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Yancey County Humane Society, 962 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714 in honor of Patsy. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 21, 2019
