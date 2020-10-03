1/1
Patsy Littrell Self
1940 - 2020
Patsy Littrell Self

Alexander - Patsy Littrell Self, age 79, of Alexander, died Friday, October 2, 2020.

Mrs. Self was born December 29, 1940 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She worked at French Broad Elementary and retired from Leicester Elementary as the Cafeteria Manager. Patsy was a member of Cross Rock Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Della Johnson Littrell.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Howard Self; daughters, Pam Wild, and Jill Reemes and husband Jimmy, and Patsi Orozco who was her foreign exchange daughter from Ecuador; sisters, Peg Wyatt, Ann Moore, and Sue Gillespie; brother, Bob Littrell; and she was known to her grandchildren, Charlie Wild and Molly Reemes, as "Gaga".

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Leicester. Reverends Bryan Shetley, Paul Sluder and Bill Brown will officiate.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, "Cemetery Fund", 158 Boyd Cove Road, Leicester, NC 28748.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Self's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
