Patty Harris
Candler - Marion Patricia "Patty" Harris, 67, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Care Partners John F. Keever Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Harris retired from the Buncombe County School System, working in food service at both Enka Middle School and Sand Hill Elementary School. She was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to sew, being around children and life in general. She loved her husband and her sons, but nothing could compare to her grandchildren.
Mrs. Harris was the daughter of the late William Clayton and Marion Virginia McCurry Blankenship. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, William "Mike" Harris; sons: Michael Bradley Harris and wife Kelli, and Clayton Taylor Harris and wife Britnany; grandchildren: Dylan Harris, Taylor Harris, Aydan Harris, Tegan Harris, and Mitchell Harris; sister: Donna Smith and husband Randy; niece and nephew: Hali Smith and Jay Smith; and beloved best friend, Pat Pressley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, with the Rev. Derrick McCarson and Rev. John Brendle officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday at the church.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Harris' family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2019