Patty Lou Riddle Buckner
Patty Lou Riddle Buckner

Weaverville - Patty Lou Riddle Buckner, 85 of Clinton Street, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Dallas and Chloe Rogers Riddle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Junior Buckner and son, Homer Wayne Buckner, Jr.

Mrs. Buckner is survived by her daughter, Sandra Buckner (Wesley Rivers) of Mars Hill; son, Dennis Buckner (Kim) of Weaverville; sisters, Shirley Davis, of Virginia, Joan Raby and Libby Gutherie of Weaverville and Barbara Riddle of Mars Hill, June Medford of Georgia and Kathy Gosnell of Asheville; grandchildren, Marshall Davis (Dawn) of Mars Hill, Kristy Buckner (Jake Bryant) of Burnsville; great grandchildren, Dakota Davis (Christina) of Mars Hill and Eli Sims of Burnsville and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Rogers, Pastor Steve Rhinehart and Rev. Kevin Raby will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
