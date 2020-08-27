Patty Silver
Candler - Patricia Lynn "Patty" Parker Silver, 57, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was formerly employed for five years with Champion Credit Union. She loved her husband, family and drag racing and was a faithful member of Crossroads Assembly.
Patty was a daughter of Doris Jones Parker of Asheville and the late William Charles Parker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey B. Parker.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her husband of 18 years, Thomas Kenneth "Tommy" Silver of the home; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Susie Roseborough of Candler; sister, Susan Merrill (Don); brothers, William Gary "Bill" Parker (Shirley), Barry Charles Parker and Phillip Bryan Parker all of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Crossroads Assembly, with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown and Rev. Wade Zachary officiating. Burial will follow at Paynes Chapel Cemetery on Little Pine.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 PM Sunday at the church.
