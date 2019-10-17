|
Paul C. Waldrup
Weaverville - Paul C. Waldrup, age 78, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Mr. Waldrup was born June 11, 1941 in Madison County to the late Carlos and Mary Alice Dodd Waldrup; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Paul was a former long distance truck driver and was also employed with Ingles Markets and Bi-Lo as a meat cutter. He volunteered with Buncombe County Sheriff's Department and was a member of Mt. Sheba Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Glennis Holland Waldrup; daughter, Kathy Lance and husband John; sons, Dewayne Waldrup and wife Donna, Dwight Waldrup and wife Tina, and Devaughn Waldrup; brothers, Billy Waldrup, and Johnny Waldrup and wife Norma; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church, 870 New Stock Road, Weaverville. His Pastor, Reverend Steve Rhinehart and Pastor Roger Boone will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the church, prior to the service.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Waldrup's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019