1937 - 2020
Paul Caldwell Obituary
Paul Caldwell

Asheville - Paul Joseph Caldwell, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Paul was born in Spring Creek, NC, on February 14, 1937. He was the son of the late Jack Eugene and Minnie Strickland Caldwell. Paul was proceeded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Waldroup Caldwell.

Mr. Caldwell was co-owner of Caldwell's Well Drilling for over thirty years. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and a member of the Mt. Hermon Masonic Lodge # 118 A.F. and A.M. in Asheville. Paul was an avid golfer, a racquetball player and a life-long member of the Asheville YMCA.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory, two daughters, Jacqueline C. Byerly (Mike) and Joyce C. Stansell (Duke), four grandsons, Justin Byerly (Danielle), Grant Byerly (Amanda), Jake Stansell (Christi) and Josh Stansell. Paul also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren, his brother, Reuben Caldwell (Beverly), sister, Barbara Tweed, 2 nephews, 3 nieces and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , WNC Chapter, 31 College Place #103, Asheville, NC 28801. .

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Harmony at Reynolds Mountain for their love and support given to our dad and family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
