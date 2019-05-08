|
|
Paul E. Wilson, Sr.
Asheville - Paul E. Wilson, Sr. passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Star of Bethel Baptist Church 105 N. Whitted St., Hendersonville, NC 28739. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 61 Elliot Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 8, 2019