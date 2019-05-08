Services
Paul E. Wilson, Sr.

Asheville - Paul E. Wilson, Sr. passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

A visitation will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Star of Bethel Baptist Church 105 N. Whitted St., Hendersonville, NC 28739. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 61 Elliot Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 8, 2019
