Paul Edward Hultberg
Asheville - On February 9, 2020, Paul Edward Hultberg passed away at his home in Asheville, NC. He was the son of the late Edward Hultberg Jr. and Betty Robinson Hultberg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evelyn Hoover Hultberg; daughter Jennifer Doherty and husband Shawn Doherty, granddaughter Michelle Doherty of Asheville, NC and great-grandson Bart Watkins and his father, Max Watkins of Charlotte; son Andrew Hultberg and wife Barbara Schmitz Hultberg, grandsons Christopher and Patrick of Greensboro, NC. Also, surviving is his sister, Helen Kester of Freeland, WA. One granddaughter, Ashley Doherty predeceased him.
Paul was a 1962 graduate of Orange High School, Orange, NJ; received a BA of Philosophy from Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, PA and a MBA from Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, NC. Paul was retired from Barium Springs Home for Children, part of Children's Hope Alliance in March, 2010.
Paul spent most of his life working in the non-profit field, first as a YMCA director, Fund Raiser for Spirit Square in Charlotte, and lastly working in information systems for Barium Springs Home for Children. He was active with United Way, Habitat, Big Brothers and Sisters, Rotary, mediation work and spent his retirement years being a volunteer for Care Partner in Asheville, NC. He loved the mountains of NC and hiked many of its trails with" his hiking buddies from the Statesville, NC area. He was a member of the Swannanoa Valley Friends Meeting in Black Mountain, NC. His memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please make it to Barium Springs Home for Children or Children's Hope Alliance, 156 Frazier Loop, Statesville, NC 28677.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020