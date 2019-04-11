|
Paul Edward LeSchack
Candler - Paul Edward LeSchack, 74, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, Paul was a son of the late Larry and Rose Karpinos LeSchack.
Paul was a veteran and served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, he obtained his Master's Degree in Psychology from New School of Social Research, in New Yorks Greenwich Village. He worked as a Corporate Counselor for 30+ years, starting his career at NY Bell (Verizon), and retiring from the NY Stock Exchange as an Employee Assistance Counselor.
The family moved to Buncombe County in 2006.
He attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where he served as Chair of the Finance Council.
Outside of his family, Paul's passion was serving the community. He was the former Chairman of Loving Food Resources and volunteered his time and talents to Caring Hearts.
Paul founded the local chapter of Bright Blessings where he planned and executed baby showers and birthday parties for pregnant women, and children living in shelters.
He also established and regularly coordinated programs to perform magic, and escort magicians on the pediatric floor of Mission Hospital.
Paul was a loving and doting husband, father, grandfather, brother and adored uncle.
Surviving are his wife, Sonia Rivera LeSchack; daughter, Sharon Settle and husband Anthony; son, Alex LeSchack and wife Janine; grandchildren, Alyssa, Madison and Zen; sister, Arlene Moskowitz and husband Bill; and brothers, Al LeSchack, and Eddie LeSchack and wife Anne.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard. The family will receive friends at the church following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation (Amyloidosis.org), or to Loving Food Resources, P.O. Box 25142, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019