Paul Gene Moss
Woodfin - Paul Gene Moss, age 79 of Woodfin, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Mr. Moss was born May 3, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Aaron N. and Vernie Maynor Moss. He retired from Steelcase Mfg. and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Worley Moss; daughters, Bridgette Shope and husband Scott, Genia Parton and husband Max, Paula Heatherly and husband Michael; grandchildren, Kirsten Shope, Chip Parton, Leia Heatherly and Lacie Heatherly; brothers, Johnny Moss and wife Lisena and Lloyd Moss and wife Jean.
His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts St., Weaverville. Rev. Leonard Cole will officiate.
The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Flowers are welcome.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Moss' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019