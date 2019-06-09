Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
West Memorial Park
40 Roberts St
Weaverville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gene Moss


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Gene Moss Obituary
Paul Gene Moss

Woodfin - Paul Gene Moss, age 79 of Woodfin, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Mr. Moss was born May 3, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Aaron N. and Vernie Maynor Moss. He retired from Steelcase Mfg. and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Worley Moss; daughters, Bridgette Shope and husband Scott, Genia Parton and husband Max, Paula Heatherly and husband Michael; grandchildren, Kirsten Shope, Chip Parton, Leia Heatherly and Lacie Heatherly; brothers, Johnny Moss and wife Lisena and Lloyd Moss and wife Jean.

His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts St., Weaverville. Rev. Leonard Cole will officiate.

The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

Flowers are welcome.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Moss' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now