Dr. Paul Geniec
Jamestown - Retired High Point physician, Dr. Paul Geniec, of Jamestown, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019, after several years of declining health. He kept a sharp mind, strong spirit and determined will until his death. Dr. Geniec's medical career spanned 42 years. He graduated from the University of Arizona School of Pharmacy and the University of Utah School of Medicine, where he also interned. Following a year of research as a Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, he completed an ENT, Head and Neck Surgery Residency at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Geniec. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a son, Stuart Geniec; two brothers, Frank Geniec and identical twin Wally Geniec. Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Kathryn Riddle Geniec; one son, Steven Geniec (Pam); three grandchildren, Corrine, Geoffrey and Piper; two nephews, Randy Geniec (Mary), and Mark Geniec; three great nephews, Logan, Landon, and Drake; and one great niece, Colby. In addition, Paul is survived by many extended family members.
Paul's legacy is having fulfilled the American Dream that brought his parents from Austria to America in 1917, seeking the freedom to use their talents to build a better life for themselves and their children.
A Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Westchester Baptist Church in High Point, NC, with Rev. Dr. Eric Peacock officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at Secrest Funeral Home, 1301 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC, from 7:00PM until 9:00PM. Condolences to Paul's family may be made at sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point is honored to serve the Geniec family.
Flowers are welcome but memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of High Point, 301 West Green Dr., High Point, NC 27260; or to or House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 6, 2019