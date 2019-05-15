|
|
Paul Hamlett
Canton - Canton - Paul Leon Hamlett, age 94, of Canton, passed away May 11, 2019 at Emerald Ridge in Asheville, NC.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Larry Collins will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde, NC with military honors.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Hamlett family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 15, 2019