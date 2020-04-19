|
Paul Hampton
Asheville - Paul Hampton, born on March 26, 1934 in Erwin, TN, departed this world on April 10, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by Janet DeWeese Hampton, his wife of 61 years, as well as brothers Sam, Arthur and Hobert Hampton and sister Helen Hughes. Paul served in the US Army from 1953-1956. For 35 years, he was a manager at Carolina Power & Light and had many friends and fond memories of his time there. He enjoyed golf, lots of country music and bluegrass, and Gunsmoke. He even took a few banjo lessons. He was an amazing father who always said yes to his girls and his grandchildren. He never let them down. He is survived by his daughters Beth Hampton Jones (Don) of Asheville, Laura Hampton Bratsch (Steve) of Cary; grandchildren Caleb and Ivey Jones and Jacob and Rebecca Bratsch; brother Henry Hampton; and sisters Betty Hughes and Shirley Lingerfelt. The family would like to thank CarePartners and especially Caroline Tindall for all her special care. We also want to thank Four Seasons Hospice for all their help and kindness. Due to current circumstances, the family will hold a private burial and schedule a memorial for friends and family at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice or the Asheville Humane Society. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com
