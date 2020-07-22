Paul Letterman
Candler - Paul Letterman, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A native of Petersburg, VA, Paul was a son of Barbara Ann Howell Letterman and the late Melvin Lane Letterman.
Mr. Letterman was a kind soul full of life always. He treasured his family above all. He was a true friend to so many. He was a loyal husband, dad and grandfather. We will all miss him tremendously.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Davis Letterman; son, Jeremy Letterman (Nicki); grandchildren, Jacob and Carlie Letterman; sisters, Carol Hamlet and Jan Hart (Kelly); and brothers, David Letterman and Phillip "Chub" Letterman.
Horses brought him joy at every stage of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.hopeforhorses.org
