1/1
Paul Letterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Letterman

Candler - Paul Letterman, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A native of Petersburg, VA, Paul was a son of Barbara Ann Howell Letterman and the late Melvin Lane Letterman.

Mr. Letterman was a kind soul full of life always. He treasured his family above all. He was a true friend to so many. He was a loyal husband, dad and grandfather. We will all miss him tremendously.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Davis Letterman; son, Jeremy Letterman (Nicki); grandchildren, Jacob and Carlie Letterman; sisters, Carol Hamlet and Jan Hart (Kelly); and brothers, David Letterman and Phillip "Chub" Letterman.

Horses brought him joy at every stage of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.hopeforhorses.org.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved