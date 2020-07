Paul LettermanCandler - Paul Letterman, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.A native of Petersburg, VA, Paul was a son of Barbara Ann Howell Letterman and the late Melvin Lane Letterman.Mr. Letterman was a kind soul full of life always. He treasured his family above all. He was a true friend to so many. He was a loyal husband, dad and grandfather. We will all miss him tremendously.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Davis Letterman; son, Jeremy Letterman (Nicki); grandchildren, Jacob and Carlie Letterman; sisters, Carol Hamlet and Jan Hart (Kelly); and brothers, David Letterman and Phillip "Chub" Letterman.Horses brought him joy at every stage of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.hopeforhorses.org The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com