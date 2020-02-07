|
Paul Loren Fleisig
Asheville - Paul Loren Fleisig, 82, of Asheville, NC, died February 6, 2020.
A native New Yorker, Paul was passionate about his family, his dogs, Asheville, social justice, science, gardening, and the arts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Sigman Fleisig.
Surviving are his daughter, Ani Fleisig, son-in-law, David Townes, his beloved granddaughters, sister, Laurel Rund, and brothers, David, Leonard, and Alan Fleisig.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020