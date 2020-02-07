Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fleisig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Loren Fleisig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Loren Fleisig Obituary
Paul Loren Fleisig

Asheville - Paul Loren Fleisig, 82, of Asheville, NC, died February 6, 2020.

A native New Yorker, Paul was passionate about his family, his dogs, Asheville, social justice, science, gardening, and the arts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Sigman Fleisig.

Surviving are his daughter, Ani Fleisig, son-in-law, David Townes, his beloved granddaughters, sister, Laurel Rund, and brothers, David, Leonard, and Alan Fleisig.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -