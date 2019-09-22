|
Paul Reeves Parham
Leicester - Paul Reeves Parham, age 94, of Leicester, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1925, in Buncombe County where he lived his whole life.
Mr. Parham was a son of the late Clifford and Fannie Mae Parham. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Faye Parham (who died in 1997); sister Lillian Styles, brothers Morris, Ernest, Harold, and Vernon Parham.
He is survived by his children Dennis (Lisa) Parham, Bryce (Gina) Parham, and Fran (Tom) Parham Livingston. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Kristen (Gordon) Parham Eckley, Lyndsey Parham, Kathryn (Carl) Parham Brickey, Lauren Parham, and Allison (Ryan) Livingston Lawing; five great grandchildren Solomon, Julian, Ryder, Rowan, and Erin. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Parham.
Mr. Parham served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Japan. Later, he was employed as a truck driver for Silver Fleet and Mason Dixon Trucklines. He especially enjoyed working with his son, Dennis, doing well drilling and grading.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 23rd, at 3:00 p.m. at Newfound Baptist Church. The Rev. Bradley Johnson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family, and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019