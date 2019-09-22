Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Parham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Reeves Parham


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Reeves Parham Obituary
Paul Reeves Parham

Leicester - Paul Reeves Parham, age 94, of Leicester, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1925, in Buncombe County where he lived his whole life.

Mr. Parham was a son of the late Clifford and Fannie Mae Parham. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Faye Parham (who died in 1997); sister Lillian Styles, brothers Morris, Ernest, Harold, and Vernon Parham.

He is survived by his children Dennis (Lisa) Parham, Bryce (Gina) Parham, and Fran (Tom) Parham Livingston. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Kristen (Gordon) Parham Eckley, Lyndsey Parham, Kathryn (Carl) Parham Brickey, Lauren Parham, and Allison (Ryan) Livingston Lawing; five great grandchildren Solomon, Julian, Ryder, Rowan, and Erin. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Parham.

Mr. Parham served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Japan. Later, he was employed as a truck driver for Silver Fleet and Mason Dixon Trucklines. He especially enjoyed working with his son, Dennis, doing well drilling and grading.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 23rd, at 3:00 p.m. at Newfound Baptist Church. The Rev. Bradley Johnson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family, and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now