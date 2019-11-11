|
Paul Robinson Cole, Jr.
Paul Robinson Cole, Jr. left all suffering behind and joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 11-10-2019. His loving wife of more than 50 years Denice Cole, his sons Milan and Ferrin, their spouses Stephanie and Julie, along with his beloved grandchildren Jillian, Peter, Katryn, and Zoe all grieve; but find great comfort knowing he finished his life with faith and integrity as a champion in what matters most. His surviving sister Mary, and brother Kenny from upstate New York remained present in his cherished memories until the end.
Paul's legacy was always finding the divine in the mundane. He saw the fingerprints of God in every situation and person. He exemplified integrity and respect rarely modeled in our culture. He extended dignity, value and worth to every person because he lived as God's ambassador to love everyone in this world.
He is admired by all as a highly decorated United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War; a committed engineer of more than 50-years with US Forest Service, winning many awards including engineer of the year for the United States multiple times; a leading Elder for more than a decade at New Life Community Church; a Site Coordinator for the Billy Graham Evangelism Association Phone Center; a generous and humble philanthropist; a strong and providing husband and father; and the most tender grandfather one could imagine. He will be remembered most for his passionate love for Jesus; his deep commitment to truth; and his ability to declare the goodness and glory of God in all times.
A Memorial will be held at New Life Community Church at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 20th.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019