Paul Worley
Allen, TX - Paul Worley, 88, left this world to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Paul was a son of the late Regan and Emeline Worley. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Flossie Sue King Worley; and daughter, Pamela Bottenhorn.
Mr. Worley was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his son, Michael Worley and wife Esperanza; son, Edward Worley and wife Heather; son-in-law, Kirk; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Rabecca, Daniel, Eddie, Emily, and Kyler; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Addison.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806. The funeral service and burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, Candler, with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019