Paula Jeanne Chaplin3/30/47-9/8/20On Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, Paula Jeanne Chaplin, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 73, with her family by her side. Paula was born on March 30th 1947 to Jennings McClain Franklin and Kathryn Smathers Franklin, who both preceded her death. After traveling and living in multiple places as a child including California, Colorado, and France with her father serving in the military, she lived in Asheville for the past 40 years, working for Mission Hospital for many years. Paula had great passion for art, music, and fashion and filled her home with carefully curated pieces and the sounds of her favorites. She is survived by two sons, Jeff Franklin (wife Lori Franklin) and Thea Chaplin (wife Michelle Chaplin), and 3 grandchildren (Alex Franklin, Evan Franklin, and Lucy Chaplin) who were her greatest joy. Paula did not wish for a memorial service or funeral and will be laid to rest privately.