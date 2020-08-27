Paula Mae Youngblood
Paula Mae Youngblood, of Asheville, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paula was born in New Jersey to Frederick Charles Blessing and Ellen Turko Blessing in 1961. She moved with her family while in grade school to Alabama and graduated high school there. She subsequently earned bachelor's degrees in social work and later elementary education with emphasis on special education. She last worked as a Title One reading instructor at Estes Elementary, work which she truly loved.
She is predeceased by her parents. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Dr. Robert Youngblood, and a son, Alexander, as well as three sisters, Dawn Blessing, of Toronto, Canada, Joy Graham (Kerry), of Bowling Green, KY, and Diane Blessing (Ed), of Fairplay, CO. She also leaves one brother, Charles Blessing (Ruth), of Lakewood, NJ as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to count and her beloved golden retrievers, "Sammy" and "Trouble". May Paula rest in peace.
Formal services are not planned at this time. Memorial donations in Paula's name may be made to the Asheville Humane Society, Biltmore United Methodist Church (of which Paula was a member), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
