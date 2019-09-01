|
Paulette Susan Baehman
Weaverville - Paulette Susan Baehman, age 72, of Henderson, KY, formerly of Weaverville, NC passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
Mrs. Baehman was born September 28, 1946 in Green Bay, WI to the late Walter Fred Benz and Helene RoseAnn Jensen Benz and subsequently raised by Helene and step-father, Otto Mittlestead. Paulette was married 45 years to Dean Robert Baehman until he passed in 2017. Paulette enjoyed a rich life as a mother of three boys and their families, Jeffery (deceased 1993), Peter and wife Stephanie, and Christopher and wife Frances; grandchildren, Allie Baehman McGuffey and Elisabeth, Jacob, Bradley and Luke Baehman.
Paulette loved animals particularly her cats and dogs, and fulfilled her career ambitions as a travel agent. She had been a resident of Weaverville for 25 years and a member of Pleasant Grove Union Church.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville. Reverends Ray Bailey, Rick Johnson and Sonia Burleson will officiate. Burial will be in Baehman Cemetery, Weaverville, NC.
Following the burial there will be a reception at Pleasant Grove Union Church, 85 Pleasant Grove Road, Weaverville, NC.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Baehman's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019