West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Pauline Cloninger "Polly" Rector

Pauline Cloninger "Polly" Rector Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Cloninger Rector

Weaverville - Pauline "Polly" Cloninger Rector, age 94, formerly of Weaverville, died Friday, March 20, 2020 in Hickory.

Mrs. Rector was born February 5, 1926 in Catawba County to the late Amsey and Anna Shelton Cloninger. Polly was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Weaverville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Jack Rector who died in 2006.

Surviving are her son, Jack Rector and wife Kathy of Taylorsville, NC; daughter, Donna Rector of Bryson City; granddaughter, Anna Marie Anderson and husband Dean; great granddaughter, Aubrey Marie Anderson, and a number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a private burial in West Memorial Park.

The family will hold a celebration of Mrs. Rector's life at a later date; to be announced.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Rector's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
