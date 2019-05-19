Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Pauline Gosorn Garner

Pauline Gosorn Garner Obituary
Pauline Gosorn Garner

Asheville - Pauline Elizabeth Gosorn Garner, 102, of State Road, NC, passed away in Asheville on May 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 22 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

A more detailed look at her life will be published over the coming days. To sign the guest register or leave message of condolence for the family, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019
