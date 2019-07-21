|
|
Pauline "Polly" Melton
Asheville - Pauline "Polly" Field Melton, 88, of the Givens Estates Community, passed away after a period of declining health at Givens Estates Health Center on Friday, July 19, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Polly was a daughter of the later William "Mack" Field and Eleanor Gillespie Field. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Melton and her older sister, Lena Field Owen.
Polly was of the Methodist faith. She and her husband, Bill, were the founders of Asheville Hose & Equipment and she retired in 1995 to pursue her love of handicrafts and baking. She was a talented craftswoman and made many beautiful works of stitched art and handmade jewelry for her family and friends. She was widely known for her fabulous cakes which all relatives and employees requested in their favorite flavors on their birthdays. She was a member of the Biltmore Chapter #38 of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was a Past Matron. Polly had also served as Mother Advisor to Asheville Assembly #27 for the Order of the Rainbow Girls for many years. During her working years and early retirement, Polly was an active member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) where she was a Woman of the Year and Past President of both the Hy-Hopes Chapter and Sky-Hy Chapter.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Melton Hale and her husband Jim of Candler; two grandchildren, Ashley Hale Miller and husband, Joe, and Kevin Hale and wife, Kori, all of Sylva; five great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Jake Miller and Kennadi, Kaleb and Kody Hale who constantly brought smiles and laughter to Polly with their antics; one sister, Ruth Field Davis of Asheville; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Melton Conner of Candler and special friend, Charlie Robbins of Asheville, Sandra Elaine Melton Metcalf and husband, Sam, of Webster Texas: a beloved niece, Shawn Conner Orr and her husband, Joe, of Old Fort, and many other nieces and nephews and extended families; and two exceptionally wonderful companions, Anna Plemmons and Daniela Madrid, who lovingly shared in daily activities during the past several years. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the kind and caring staff of the Givens Estates Health Care Center.
A celebration of live will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27 in the Pulliam Chapel at Givens Estates with the Reverends Wes Sharpe and Ed Hillman officiating. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the service in the Asbury Living Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to the Givens Estates Employee Appreciation Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville NC 28803, or the .
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting Polly's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019