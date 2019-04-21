|
Pauline Tuttle "Polly" Layman
Asheville - While holding her daughter's hand in the early morning hours of March 20, 2019, Pauline Tuttle Layman (Polly) passed from this life. She had fought a courageous battle with declining health in recent years.
Polly was born on September 14, 1935 in Winston-Salem, NC daughter of the late Harvey and Ethel Tuttle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John E. Layman.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Robin Johnson (Leslie), Bluffton, SC and sister Nancy Holland (Donald), King, NC and her constant companion for the last years of her life, Stuart Rice, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Polly had a number of passions in her life. She was a devoted employee of Asheville Cardiology Associates, a member of the board at Sunset Ridge Condo Association, United Services Credit Union and a volunteer at Mission Hospital Foundation. Polly traveled to the corners of the world. She and John traveled across the United States on a Gold Wing motorcycle.
Polly was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Asheville. She loved her Agape Sunday School class. She will be remembered by her many, many friends. Her family wishes to thank her caregivers Brisha, Diamond and Patricia in Bluffton, SC.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. All friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to First Baptist Church Asheville or The .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019