Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Fender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Hardin Fender

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Ann Hardin Fender Obituary
Peggy Ann Hardin Fender

Asheville - Peggy Ann Hardin Fender, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Haywood Co., Peggy was the daughter of the late Eugene Clifford and Mary Reilly Hardin. She was a graduate of Canton High School and of Western Carolina College. She retired from Square D with 24 years of service. Peggy was a gifted artist who had won numerous awards for many of her pieces. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Conley Lee Fender; four step-sons; one step-daughter; 11 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Paul Hardin, of Rockmart, GA.

The funeral service for Mrs. Fender will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Patton Ave. chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen will officiate. Her family will receive friends following that service. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

Her family asks that memorials be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now