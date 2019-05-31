|
Peggy Ann Hardin Fender
Asheville - Peggy Ann Hardin Fender, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A native of Haywood Co., Peggy was the daughter of the late Eugene Clifford and Mary Reilly Hardin. She was a graduate of Canton High School and of Western Carolina College. She retired from Square D with 24 years of service. Peggy was a gifted artist who had won numerous awards for many of her pieces. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Conley Lee Fender; four step-sons; one step-daughter; 11 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Paul Hardin, of Rockmart, GA.
The funeral service for Mrs. Fender will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Patton Ave. chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen will officiate. Her family will receive friends following that service. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
Her family asks that memorials be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 31, 2019