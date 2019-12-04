|
|
Peggy B. Erwin
Canton - Peggy Burnette Erwin, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spicewood Cottages in Clyde.
Peggy was a native and lifelong resident of Haywood County and a daughter of the late Ellis Fulton and Terry Smathers Burnette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Harmon Erwin, who died in 2013; three brothers, Fulton, Howard, and J. Max Burnette; a sister, Mary Wright; and a daughter-in-law, Ernestine Reeves Erwin, who died in 2012. Peggy was a graduate of Bethel High School and Blanton's Business College. Her first employment was in the general accounting office in the government building in Asheville. She then worked for Dayco Southern Corporation in Waynesville, Haywood County Hospital as a medical records transcriber and in 1989, she retired from the Haywood County Public Library. Peggy was a lifelong member of Riverside Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Smart and husband, Donald, of Waynesville and Vicki Grooms and husband, Kenneth, of Canton; one son, Tommy Erwin of Candler; a sister, Laura Boone of Asheville; two grandchildren, Hailey Medford and husband, Isaac, and Craig Erwin and Bethanie Haney; and three great-granddaughters, Maddie Lee Erwin, Allie Karsyn and Riley Brynn Medford.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Frazier and Reverend Jack Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HayDRE (Haywood Dementia Response Effort), 81 Elmwood Way, Waynesville, NC 28786 or to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
The care of Mrs. Erwin has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019