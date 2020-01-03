|
Peggy Holland Ramsey
Asheville - Peggy Holland Ramsey, 85, of Asheville, NC, died on January 1st 2020, at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.
Mrs. Ramsey was born on April 24, 1934 in Morganton, NC. She later moved with her family to Marshall, NC and graduated from Marshall High School. A graduate of what is now Appalachian State University, Peggy was an elementary school teacher in the Asheville City School system for 35 years. Most of that time was spent teaching 3rd grade at Vance Elementary.
Widowed at the age of 40 when her husband Joe, a well-known teacher, principal and administrator in the Asheville City School system died, leaving her with a 12 year old son and 6 year old daughter, Peggy Ramsey was a shining example of perseverance and courage. There was no blueprint on how to move herself or her young children forward, but she somehow found a way to do just that, seeing a flicker of light in a tunnel of seemingly endless darkness. That she died so suddenly of acute renal failure remains a medical mystery. How she lived, however, is no mystery. She lived with a fierce resilience, a strong will, a simple faith, and deep and abiding love of family and friends.
She was a lifelong member of the West Asheville Baptist Church. In her retirement she volunteered at Vance Elementary and Habitat for Humanity.
Peggy was also preceded in death by her father (Francis), mother (Lela), and brother (Vance). She is survived by her daughter Beth, and her husband Robert of Charlotte, NC and their three children: Caroline; Murphy, and Davis, and by her son David and his wife Terri, of Greensboro, NC and their 2 children: Blair and Sarah. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Donnie Ramsey and Boyce Ramsey of Asheville.
There will be a brief memorial service on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m. at Anders-Rice Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, there will be an even briefer gathering at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, 3211 Bishops Way Lane, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020