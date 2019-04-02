Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church
Asheville, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church
Asheville, NC
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd Memorial Park
Hendersonville, NC
Fletcher - Peggy Jean Guy, 92, of Fletcher, went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Peggy was born September 19, 1926 to the late Eugene and Edna Israel. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Peggy was a supervisor for Diamond Brand for 25 years and retired from Eaton Corporation with over 10 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billie Thomas Guy; and siblings, Floyd Israel, Idalee Lloyd and Dorothy Wolfe.

Peggy is survived by her children, William "Billy" Guy (Betty), Glenda Hester, and Douglas T. Guy (Pam); 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and special friends, Angie Prince and Alexis.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00pm in the Sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville with a celebration of life service immediately following with Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hendersonville Health and Rehab, 104 College Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
