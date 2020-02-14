|
Peggy Jo Lawrence
Hendersonville - Peggy Jo Lawrence, 68, of Hendersonville, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
She was an Asheville, NC native and daughter of Frank and Patsy Calloway Miller. Peggy had lived many years in Johnson City prior to relocating to Hendersonville.
She was a graduate of David Douglas High School, Portland, OR.
Prior to her retirement, Peggy worked as an cardiac sonographer at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Peggy was a volunteer for CASA and also Heart Sisters.
Peggy was preceded in death by: her father, Charles Melvin Browning, mother, Patsy Jean Miller, step father, Frank Miller daughter, Elizabeth Ann Lawrence, and granddaughter, Kalee Belle Lawrence, and brother, Joey Miller.
Survivors include: her husband, Russell F. Lawrence; son, Wes Lawrence; four daughters, Jamie Bradley, Kim Vetrano, Emily Lawrence, and Lee Ann Lawrence; sisters, Bobbie McCurry and Kathy Browning; granddaughters, Sydney Vetrano, Kassie Vetrano, Mary Elisabeth Bradley, and Lyla Lawrence; grandsons, Elijah Bradley and Israel Roberts; uncle, Troy Calloway, Jr.; aunt, Carolyn Norvell; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Peggy Jo Lawrence will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:50 pm for those services. Active pallbearers will be: Russell Lawrence, Wes Lawrence, Keith Samaroo and James Bradley.
Flowers are welcome, alternatively memorials may be made to Ingram Cancer Center at Vanderbilt University either will be greatfully appreciated.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Lawrence family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Lawrence family. (423) 282-1521
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020