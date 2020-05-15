Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
New Salem Cemetery
Skyland, NC
Resources
Peggy Moss Obituary
Peggy Moss

Asheville - Peggy Butler Moss, 89, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Care Partners Solace Center.

Mrs. Moss was born in Buncombe County to the late Pierce "Jake" Butler and Henrietta "Etta" Pressley Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wymer Moss; baby girl, Phyllis Elaine Moss; brothers; Roy and Edward; infant brother, Kenneth; sisters, Georgia, Nellie, Medora, Grace Alice, an infant sister and a step-son, Larry Reed.

Peggy was a mother foremost and a grandmother to 4. She worked at Ingles in the deli and made employee of the month in July 1995. She also worked at Deerfield Retirement Community in the nursing facility as a housekeeper caring for others.

She is survived by her sons, John Moss (Shelia) and Tommy Moss (Patti); four grandchildren; Matthew Moss (Chari), Tina Moss (Mark), Tommy Moss (Keely) and Chantel Reed and three great grandchildren, Daniel, Reagan and Lander.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Salem Cemetery in Skyland. Covid 19 restrictions limit our gatherings to 50 people.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
More Information
