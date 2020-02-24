|
|
Peggy Pauline Smith Hinnenkamp
Asheville - Peggy Pauline Smith Hinnenkamp "Grammy", born April 8, 1943 in Clifton, S.C., passed from this earth on Sunday, February 23, 2020, moving on to a better place.
She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Klaus (Rocky) Hinnenkamp; son, Michael Hinnenkamp (Angela) of Horse Shoe, NC; and daughter, Karen Kristy Edwards (Kenny), of Fletcher, NC. She also leaves behind the loves of her life, grandchildren Megan Edwards, Abby Edwards and Huntley Hinnenkamp. She enjoyed going to all of their school activities more than anything. She also has surviving sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Lalla (Al), of Southington, Conn., and Norma Blanton of Piedmont, S.C.
Peggy was born into a U.S. Air Force family and traveled extensively with her parents, now deceased, Ward Smith and Mae Smith of Greenville S.C. She attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Marquette, Mich. She worked at St. France's Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, and also at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. After moving to Asheville, Peggy stayed home to raise her children. She returned to work for MAHEC until retiring.
Peggy met her husband while attending Gwinn High School while living at K.I. Sawyer AFB Michigan. They married in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Miami, Fla. Klaus was drafted and enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam era for four years, and they moved to Amarillo, Tex., Fairbanks, Alaska, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and finally settled in Asheville, N.C., in Bent Creek, for the past 45 years.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
Private burial will be held on Thursday at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020