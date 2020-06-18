Peggy Siebold Smith
1927 - 2020
Peggy Siebold Smith

Asheville - Peggy Siebold Smith, 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Givens Estate.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church since 1959 and served on the Counting Committee for over 20 years and was active in the church Nursery. She also served at Memorial Mission Hospital for 23 years as a volunteer Pink Lady.

Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Harry Edward Siebold and Daisy Love Jones Siebold and wife of Mike Smith who died March 26, 2004.

Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Smith Bolick (Herb) and Annette Smith Guthrie (Joe) all of High Point, NC; sons, Michael David Smith, III (Cindy) of Asheville, Steven Lance Smith (Trish) of Suwanee, GA and Stuart Jerome Smith (Michelle) of Fletcher; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Allen Rash officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org)

To sign Mrs. Smith's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
