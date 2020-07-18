Penelope Barnwell Moore



Penelope Barnwell Moore, 67, A self described North Carolina mountain Girl died unexpectedly while working in her vegetable and flower garden on July, 17, 2020. She was born April 2, 1953 in Asheville, the daughter of Thomas Barnwell And Jean Henson Owenbey.



Penelope graduated from Asheville, highschool, Class of 1970. Penelope enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Liberty and watching hummingbirds and spending time in her garden outdoors. An Outdoorswoman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and travel. She was a self-taught artist, adored all elements of fashion and interior decoration. A Class 1 NC State Plumber and the Vice President of Roto-Rooter of Asheville, she was a Licensed Real estate broker and certified appraiser as well as a Preschool teacher at the Church of the Nazarene many years ago. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her uncle Alan Woodrow Henson and aunts Marjorie Ann Vaquer and Alice Henson Piercy.



Surviving in addition to her husband of 49 years, Lenoid L. Moore is her daughter Monica Moore Hensley, granddaughter Liberty Ingle, Stepfather Ray Thomas Owenby Sr., brother Ray Thomas Owenbey Jr., sisters Margie Davidson and Aleida Mackey and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to a charity you feel passionate about and tell the ones who need to know that you love them. To share stories, memories, or photos of Penny please visit Celebrating the Life of Penelope "Penny" Moore on FaceBook. A Celebration of Penny's life will be held at a later date.









